MC5 Legend Wayne Kramer Dead At 75 (2024 In Review)

The news of the tragic death of Legendary MC5 co-founder and guitarist Wayne Kramer on February 2, 2024 from pancreatic cancer was a top 24 story of February 2024. He was 75 years old.
Kramer's death was original revealed on his official Instagram which shared a black and white photo of the music icon along with the caption, "Wayne S. Kramer 'PEACE BE WITH YOU' April 30, 1948 - February 2, 2024."
The account also shared this message, "Wayne Kramer passed away today peacefully from pancreatic cancer. He will be remembered for starting a revolution in music, culture, and kindness.
"If you would like to honor Wayne, donations are appreciated to his nonprofit organization, Jail Guitar Doors @jailguitardoorsusa".
