Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2025 Euro Tour

Avenged Sevenfold have announced that they will be launching a European tour next June that will include both headline dates, as well as appearances at music festivals.
The band shared, "Europe, we told you we'd be back for more. We are looking forward to playing some new countries we've never been to before in some stunning unique venues. Everything from a historical prison in Lithuania, to a gorgeous limestone quarry in Sweden - we can't wait to have a special evening together.
"Deathbats Club, Into The Ether and Pop Wonder perks will open for headlining shows next week. Pre-sale begins this Thursday, 5/12, at 10AM local time for our headlining shows. General on-sale starts this Friday, 6/12, at 10AM local."
06/07 - Athens, Greece - Release
06/11 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock For People
06/14 - Vienne, France - Theatre Antique
06/16 - Milan, Italy - Carroponte
06/18 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Krizanke
06/19 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Park
06/21 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle Spandau
06/22 - Wroclaw, Poland - Hala Stulecia
06/24 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Lukiskes 2.0
06/26 - Seinajoki, Finland - Provinssi Rock
06/28 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock
06/29 - Rattvik, Sweden - Dalhalla
