Queen's Brian May 'Stabilized Now' Following Stroke

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May is "stabilized now" after suffering a stroke in September that caused him to initially lose control of his arm, according to his wife Anita Dobson.
She told The Mirror, "He's much better now, he's stabilized now, which is brilliant. I just hope we don't have any more reoccurrences.
"He's got the use of that arm, which was a bit of a challenge, back now. So, yeah, he's good to go now. He's playing the piano quite a lot in the house. He likes a lot of Beethoven. I love it - the piano in the house is really, just very relaxing."
May originally broke the news about the stroke with a message to fans where he shared, "The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days, and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn't have any control over this arm. So it was a little scary, I have to say."
