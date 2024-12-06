Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Explained Name Change (2024 In Review)

Former Guns N' Roses and Sixx:AM guitarist DJ Ashba had a top 24 story of February 2024 after he took to social media to reveal that he planned to legally change his name to just Ashba, and explained his reasoning for the change.
Here are the details in our look back in the Year In Rock: He shared via Instagram, "A personal note: I was born with the name Daren Jay Ashba. My dad is the only one who ever called me Daren and he left a few years after I was born. My mom got remarried to an amazing man who I consider to be my dad. My mom and dad are still happily married to this day. When they got married he already had 4 kids of his own and one of his sons name was also Daren. So by default my name immediately became my initials, Dj.
"No one to this day has ever called me by my real name except my real dad who I don't have the fondest memories. Daren has never felt like my name and neither has Dj. I actually don't respond to Daren because I've never been called Daren. Dj has never felt like a name, more of a nickname. Thats why my close friends call me 'ASH' a shortened version of my last name. It's the only name that feels like my own. I never chose to be called Dj, in fact it's been more of a curse, being a guitar player, everybody thought I was a 'DJ', and I still get asked if I'm a DJ. So I'm going to legally change my name to just ASHBA. So, call me ASH. That should clear things up moving forward!
"On another note.... I just wanted to take a moment and thank each n everyone of you for taking the time to stream my new single and watch the new music video. You will never know how much it means to me. With all of the great music out there for you to continue to support me and my career doesn't go unnoticed. Very grateful to have the best family, friends and fans possible.
"I will always do my best to deliver my vision and artistic creativity on a silver platter for the world to enjoy.
"Much love ~ ASH"
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Explains Name Change
DJ Ashba Shares New Single 'Party Tonight' Feat Dia
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Ashba Announces Fully Immersive Experience
Sebastian Bach Wants Song Written For Guns N' Roses
Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America'- more
Pearl Jam Announce 2025 U.S. Tour- Queen's Brian May 'Stabilized Now' Following Stroke- Sum 41 Cancel Australian Tour Due To Deryck Whibley’s Health- more
Ashley McBryde Declares There 'Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs'- Brooks & Dunn and Kacey Musgraves' 'Neon Moon' Goes Platinum- more
V of BTS Duets With Bing Crosby- Steve Aoki And B Jones Team For 'Beautiful' Collaboration- Adam Lambert Shares 'I Don't Care Much' Video- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Sammy Hagar To Rock Metallica's Helping Hands Concert
Styx, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin And Eagles Don Felder Announce Tour
Shadows Fall Stream 'In The Grey' Video And Announce New Record Deal
Queen Share Story Behind Queen I Promo Videos
Jerry Cantrell Reimagines I Want Blood For Spoken Word Series
Asia Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival
Watch Eric Clapton's Video For 'The Call'
Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Believes 'Rock Is Dead In America