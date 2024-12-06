Mick Mars Addressed Working With Motley Crue Again (2024 In Review)

Original Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars earned a top 24 story of February 2024 after he said in an interview that he is open to writing music with the band again, but that his focus is on working on material that he was unable to make while he was with the band.
Mars released his debut solo album, "The Other Side Of Mars," and promoted the release by appearing on Audacy Check In. During the chat he said, "Well, you know, it took me 40 years 'cause, Motley was priority... and now that I'm retired, I'm just me, you know. I mean, if Motley wanted me to write songs with them again, of course I would.
"But right now, I'm just like me, so I'm writing, and it's not Motley, and it's how I feel, you know, my ideas and my kind of thing and kind of like trying to reinvent myself or bring myself up to date."
Corey Marks Recruits Sully Erna, Travis Tritt, and Mick Mars For '(Make My) Country Rock - Harder'
Cory Marks To Rock Theory of A Deadman and Recruits Mick Mars and Sully Erna For New Song
Mick Mars Singer's Band B.O.A. Releasing Debut Single and Video
Mick Mars Streams Debut Album The Other Side Of Mars
