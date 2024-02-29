Mick Mars Streams Debut Album The Other Side Of Mars

(hennemusic) Original Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars is streaming his debut solo album, "The Other Side Of Mars", in sync with its recent release. Mars - who worked with producer and engineer Michael Wagener - is joined on the project by Winger and former Alice Cooper keyboardist Paul Taylor, who, in addition to performing on the record and assisting Mars in co-writing many of the tracks, introduced the guitarist to powerhouse vocalist Jacob Bunton.
"Jacob came into the studio and it was like, bam!" Mars recalls. "And I just said, 'Yeah, he's the guy.' And most of his vocals were one take."
The supporting band was rounded out by Korn drummer Ray Luzier, as well as two additional in-demand Nashville musicians: bassist Chris Collier and singer Brion Gamboa, who contributed lead vocals to two songs, "Undone" and "Killing Breed," both of which, Mars says, "required a little bit more of an angsty, desperation kind of thing. And Brion really came to the table with that."
When Mars stepped back from touring with Motley Crue - the band he co-founded more than 40 years ago - following their massive summer 2022 Stadium Tour, it seemed like the end of an era. Really, it was the beginning of a new one.
"When it comes to my playing, there's the Motley side and the Mars side," the guitarist says. "Either way, I always have a very clear vision of what I want to do."
Find out more and stream "The Other Side Of Mars" in full here.
Mick Mars Addresses Working With Motley Crue Again
Mick Mars Reveals 'Undone' Video
Mick Mars Already Has Material For Second Solo Album
Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5 - 2023 In Review
Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'- Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album- Judas Priest- more
Metallica and Garth Brooks To Rock Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Concert- Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, MO's True/False Film Fest
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'
Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album and More
Judas Priest Announce Global 'Invincible Shield' Listening Party
Born of Osiris Stream 'A Mind Short Circuiting' Visualizer
2024 Rock For Ronnie Concert in the Park Announced
Danko Jones Stream Previously Unreleased 'Waiting For You'
Mick Mars Streams Debut Album The Other Side Of Mars
KillerStar Release 'You're A Chameleon' Video