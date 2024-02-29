Mick Mars Streams Debut Album The Other Side Of Mars

(hennemusic) Original Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars is streaming his debut solo album, "The Other Side Of Mars", in sync with its recent release. Mars - who worked with producer and engineer Michael Wagener - is joined on the project by Winger and former Alice Cooper keyboardist Paul Taylor, who, in addition to performing on the record and assisting Mars in co-writing many of the tracks, introduced the guitarist to powerhouse vocalist Jacob Bunton.

"Jacob came into the studio and it was like, bam!" Mars recalls. "And I just said, 'Yeah, he's the guy.' And most of his vocals were one take."

The supporting band was rounded out by Korn drummer Ray Luzier, as well as two additional in-demand Nashville musicians: bassist Chris Collier and singer Brion Gamboa, who contributed lead vocals to two songs, "Undone" and "Killing Breed," both of which, Mars says, "required a little bit more of an angsty, desperation kind of thing. And Brion really came to the table with that."

When Mars stepped back from touring with Motley Crue - the band he co-founded more than 40 years ago - following their massive summer 2022 Stadium Tour, it seemed like the end of an era. Really, it was the beginning of a new one.

"When it comes to my playing, there's the Motley side and the Mars side," the guitarist says. "Either way, I always have a very clear vision of what I want to do."

Find out more and stream "The Other Side Of Mars" in full here.

