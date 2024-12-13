Framing Hanley Team With Jeff Hardy To Reimagine 'Hear Me Now'

Framing Hanley have recruited wrestling icon Jeff Hardy to reimagine their 2007 hit "Hear Me Now" for a special redux version that they have released today (December 13th).
Kenneth Nixon had this to say about the Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Sleeping With Sirens) produced track, "It's funny because my growing up in Nashville, TN, my first love was wrestling. I went to all the small territory promotion's events every weekend with my great grandfather as a child. I always wanted to be a wrestler.
"Obviously didn't get the build for that ha. Jeff Hardy was always one of my favorites. My brother and I pretended we were The Hardy Boyz when we'd smash each other over the head with baking sheets and do leg drops off of our couch.
"Fast forward 10-15 years, and I met Jeff at one of our shows. Turns out, he was a big FH fan. In the years since, our friendship grew and I worked with him and his band and helped with songwriting and production on some of their stuff.
"When we discussed reimagining Hear Me Now I had the wild idea to reach out and ask if he'd like to feature on it as I knew he was a big fan of the song (it's how he discovered our band). I couldn't be happier with the way things turned out with his addition."
Framing Hanley 'Start A Fire' With New Single
Framing Hanley Get Animated For 'Forgiveness Is An Art'
Framing Hanley Return With New Album 'Envy'
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online- Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'- more
System Of A Down Add Second Nights With Korn, Avenged Sevenfold and Deftones- Queen, AC/DC, Journey Lead AXS TV New Year's Eve Concert Marathon- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Coldplay Recut All My Love Video For Dick Van Dyke’s 99th Birthday- Wham's Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP Arrives- Erasure- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online
Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'
Pennywise Lead Punk In The Park San Francisco
Neil Young Back 'On The Beach' For 50th Anniversary
Framing Hanley Team With Jeff Hardy To Reimagine 'Hear Me Now'
Billy Morrison Teams With Cypress Hill For 'Phenomenon'
Rivals Sons Streaming Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island (Part 2 Today
The Cure Deliver 'Songs Of A Live World'