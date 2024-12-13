Framing Hanley Team With Jeff Hardy To Reimagine 'Hear Me Now'

Framing Hanley have recruited wrestling icon Jeff Hardy to reimagine their 2007 hit "Hear Me Now" for a special redux version that they have released today (December 13th).

Kenneth Nixon had this to say about the Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Sleeping With Sirens) produced track, "It's funny because my growing up in Nashville, TN, my first love was wrestling. I went to all the small territory promotion's events every weekend with my great grandfather as a child. I always wanted to be a wrestler.

"Obviously didn't get the build for that ha. Jeff Hardy was always one of my favorites. My brother and I pretended we were The Hardy Boyz when we'd smash each other over the head with baking sheets and do leg drops off of our couch.

"Fast forward 10-15 years, and I met Jeff at one of our shows. Turns out, he was a big FH fan. In the years since, our friendship grew and I worked with him and his band and helped with songwriting and production on some of their stuff.

"When we discussed reimagining Hear Me Now I had the wild idea to reach out and ask if he'd like to feature on it as I knew he was a big fan of the song (it's how he discovered our band). I couldn't be happier with the way things turned out with his addition."

Related Stories

Framing Hanley 'Start A Fire' With New Single

Framing Hanley Get Animated For 'Forgiveness Is An Art'

Framing Hanley Return With New Album 'Envy'

News > Framing Hanley