Finger Eleven Plan New Album And Special Project In 2025

Finger Eleven took to social media earlier this week to reveal that not only do they plan to release a new studio album in 2025, they are also working on a "fun project".

The group shared on Facebook, "We've been working hard on new music and plan to release a new album in 2025!! This is some of the best music we've created in a long time and we're pumped for everyone to hear it

"In the meantime we've been working on a fun project that we can't wait to share with you all very soon! Stay tuned for updates to see what we've been cookin' up"

