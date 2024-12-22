AC/DC Topped Billboard Chart With Classic Track (2024 In Review)

AC/DC scored a top 24 story of July 2024 in our look back in the Year In Rock after they topped the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart with their 1990 hit "Thunderstruck" which continued their 50-week ride on the Billboard chart, according to Forbes.
As we reported earlier that week, the hit song from the band's 1990 album "The Razors Edge" claimed the No. 13 spot on the previous week's Rock Digital Song chart from Billboard.
The track had previously claimed the top spot on the Hard Rock Digital Sales chart back in 2012, No. 5 spot on the Mainstream Rock chart in late 1990 and No. 16 on Digital Songs chart, and No. 9 on the Rock Streaming Chart.
