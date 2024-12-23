Christmas Time Again With Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio

.

12-23-2024
The syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands has shared their Christmas Time Again with Lynyrd Skynyrd special episode.

Redbeard had this to say, "It is a holiday tradition here at In the Studio, increasingly bittersweet now with the passing of 'the last rebel', Gary Rossington. And nobody ever thought of the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd as little angels, even all those decades as one of America's best-loved bands.

"But take a listen to Gary, along with dearly departed guitarist/singer/songwriter Hughie Thomasson of The Outlaws, and current Lynyrd Skynyrd torchbearers singer Johnny Van Zant and guitarist Ricky Medlocke with their heartfelt, timeless memories of Christmas Time Again, Southern style, here In the Studio.

"If you think rock stars somehow have different wants, needs, and never bleed, then think again with this funny, heartwarming, and yes, even heartbreaking holiday visit with Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant, Rick Medlocke, plus the sweet dearly-missed Hughie Thomasson of The Outlaws" Stream the episode here

