L.A. Guns Announce New Album And The Lucky MF'r Tour

L.A. Guns took to social media late last week to announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Leopard Skin" in April and will be launching a U.S. Tour to support the effort.
The first leg of the Lucky MF'r Tour will be kicking off in Warrendale, PA on April 22nd and will run through May 24th in Denver, CO, followed by a show in Beaver Dam, KY on Julye 26th.
The group shared, "In support of our new record 'Leopard Skin' we will be touring heavily next year. Here is the first leg of the tour dates. Album will be released in the beginning of April . Come and join us on The Lucky MF'r Tour!!!"
04.22 WARRENDALE, PA
04.23 NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
04.25 DERRY, NH
04.26 NEW BEDFORD, MA
04.27 MILLERSVILLE, PA
04.29 ANNAPOLIS, MD
04.30 ARDMORE, PA
05.01 LEESBURG, VA
05.11 MOUNT DORA, FL
05.13 LARGO, FL
05.15 JEFFERSON. LA
05.16 CEDAR PARK, TX
05.17 DALLAS, TX
05.18 HOUSTON, TX
05.23 OMAHA, NE
05.24 DENVER, CO
07.26 BEAVER DAM,
