Lzzy Hale Open To Rocking With Skid Row Again

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale says in a new interview that she open to performing with Skid Row again, and explained how she came to be their guest singer in the first place.

Hale took over on vocals for the band's summer tour dates, taking over for singer Eric Gronwall, who had to depart the group for health reasons. Metal Hammer asked her about the experience and she revealed that she would do it all over again. "We left it like, 'I can't marry you, but we can totally have an affair sometime. If the guys send up the bat signal in a time of crisis, I'll be there."

She then explained how she landed the temp gig, "Well, I've known Rachel [Bolan] and Snake [Dave Sabo] for the better part of a decade. One day, Rachel and I are eating cake at a birthday party. Out of the blue, he just asks me, 'Would you ever consider playing some shows with us?' My dumb brain goes, 'Halestorm and Skid Row, that'd be cool!' Obviously, that's not what he means.

"He's like, 'No, dummy, I mean you fronting Skid Row!' Not even a week later, he calls me up, and it's actually happening. He asks, 'Are you in?' So I called my 'adults' in management and cleared my schedule immediately."

