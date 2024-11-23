Skid Row Currently Auditioning Singers

Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan revealed in a new interview that the group is currently auditioning vocalists in hopes of finding a new frontman and also that they may do more shows with guest singers.

Bolan shared the news during a chat with Loudwire Nights. "Right now we're actively auditioning vocalists. We've had a few good guys. We've got a couple of people coming down in November."

The group recruited Halestorm's Lzzy Hale to front the band for four shows earlier this year and Bolan says that they may do more concerts with guest vocalists. "Yeah, we may do some more celebrity collabs, 'cause a few of our famous friends are, like, 'I like that Lzzy stuff.' And they're, like, 'I wanna do that.' And we're, like, 'Okay, cool. Let's try it out.'

"The whole thing is just when they're not touring. And so that's a possibility too, that we're gonna do stuff like that, [do some shows with] more of our famous friends while we audition someone for a permanent spot."

Related Stories

Skid Row Celebrate '18 & Life' Anniversary With U.S. Rum Launch

Skid Row Share 'Piece of Me' From Live In London Package

Skid Row React To Aerosmith Retirement News

Skid Row Announce First Live Album With 'Slave To The Grind' Video

News > Skid Row