Sanctuary's Sean Blosi Killed In Vehicle Related Accident

Seattle thrash veterans Sanctuary have revealed that founding guitarist Sean Blosl was killed in an "vehicle related accident" this past summer at the age of 58. Sanctuary guitarist Lenny Rutledge, who is Sean's cousin, shared the news and explained the delay in informing fans about Blosl's tragic passing.

Lenny wrote, "It is with a very heavy heart that I have to announce that Sean Blosl passed away earlier this year. He was involved in a vehicle related accident in Seattle. I have struggled with posting about this news. I am not a fan of the social media death announcements, but I realize that even though I think this is a private family matter, Sean was also a very important part of the Seattle music scene.

"Sean was my cousin, but to us we were much more like my brothers. We had a musical dream when we were kids that became a reality. Without Sean by my side I don't know if I would have had the opportunity to make this musical journey. It is very difficult to sum up a lifetime of love, memories and experiences but I will always remember Sean as an inspiration and a teacher. RIP Brother. I will see you on the other side."

