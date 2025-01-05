Down Working On First New Album In 17 Years

.

01-05-2025
Down guitarist Kirk Windstein took to social media to share a photo from the recording studio where he and Pepper Keenan were recording guitars for the band's first new album in 17 years.

The acclaimed group, that is fronted by Pantera vocalist Philip H. Anselmo, have not released a new album since their 2007 effort "Over The Under" and Kirk took to Facebook on Friday (January 3rd) to reveal that they are recording.

The photo shows him and Keenan sitting playing guitar with the caption, "Pep and I laying down some Down Guitars!!!" and tagged the photo "feeling blessed with Kate Richardson and Pepper Keenan".

Windstein, also told That Metal Interview that he has been busy writing material for the album and said "We've got 10 new songs, Man. It's awesome".

