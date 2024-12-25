NLE Choppa Delivers His First-Ever Holiday Project

(Warner) It's officially 'SLUFFIN SZN' (Slut + Cuffin Season), and NLE Choppa is sliding down the chimney with his first-ever holiday project, PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN, available now via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. Listen [HERE].

The 23-track project is a gift for fans, blending Choppa's signature rap energy with smooth, R&B-infused vibes perfect for winter nights. On PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN, NLE Choppa brings together sultry melodies, hard-hitting verses, and star-studded collaborations such as Summer Walker, T-Pain, Skilla Baby, Yung Bleu, J.P., 41, Carey Washington, and more.

Highlights include: "Stingy" ft. Summer Walker, where steady snaps and sparse piano set the mood as Choppa sings, "I've been stingy with my heart, stingy with my love." Walker's soaring vocals amplify the emotion.

"You Still At Home" ft. Yung Bleu is a vulnerable track about reconnecting with a distant lover over hypnotic guitar loops.

"Love Me," is an undeniable bop with infectious energy, big-screen strings, and an irresistible nod to the King of Pop.

PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN captures the spectrum of love and freedom with two themes: "SLUFFIN SZN," a cozy, love-centered vibe, and "SLUT SZN," a high-energy celebration of carefree fun. NLE Choppa showcases his versatility through a bold blend of introspection and hype.

From heartfelt slow jams to fiery anthems, PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN marks a new creative milestone for Choppa while keeping his fans entertained all season long.

The holiday spirit is just the icing on the cake of a blockbuster year for the breakthrough star. Fresh off 12 new RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications - bringing his total to an impressive 24 plaques - the 22-year-old artist has now surpassed 9 billion global streams. His 2024 project, SLUT SZN, dominated charts and playlists, driven by hit singles like "Gang Baby" and "Or What," which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 and ruled urban radio.

Related Stories

Summer Walker and NLE Choppa Share 'Heart Of A Woman' Video

NLE Choppa Recruits Carey Washington for 'Don't Walk Away'

NLE Choppa and 41 Redefine Classical Music With 'Or What'

NLE Choppa Takes Fans Back To Car Wash With 'Go' Video

News > NLE Choppa