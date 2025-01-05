Sammy Hagar To Rock The Block With His Friends

Sammy Hagar "Can't Drive 55" so it is fitting that he will headlining the Rock The Block concert on January 17th ahead of the upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, AZ.
Billed as Sammy Hagar & Friends, the Red Rocker will be joined by his Van Halen/Chickenfoot bandmate Michael Anthony, his Best Of All Worlds band drummer Kenny Aronoff and his Circle and The Waboritas bandmate Vic Johnson.
Hagar had this to say, "Killer music AND some serious horsepower at the ultimate car collector's event? We'll cheers to that! Use code CHEERS to bundle a reserved seating or premium hospitality ticket for the Rock the Block concert on January 17, 2025 in Scottsdale, AZ, with a complimentary ticket to the Barrett-Jackson auction, valid for Tuesday or Wednesday, January 21 or 22, 2025.
"Get yours NOW: https://www.axs.com/festivals/639949"
