.

Sammy Hagar To Rock The Block With His Friends

01-05-2025
Sammy Hagar To Rock The Block With His Friends

Sammy Hagar "Can't Drive 55" so it is fitting that he will headlining the Rock The Block concert on January 17th ahead of the upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, AZ.

Billed as Sammy Hagar & Friends, the Red Rocker will be joined by his Van Halen/Chickenfoot bandmate Michael Anthony, his Best Of All Worlds band drummer Kenny Aronoff and his Circle and The Waboritas bandmate Vic Johnson.

Hagar had this to say, "Killer music AND some serious horsepower at the ultimate car collector's event? We'll cheers to that! Use code CHEERS to bundle a reserved seating or premium hospitality ticket for the Rock the Block concert on January 17, 2025 in Scottsdale, AZ, with a complimentary ticket to the Barrett-Jackson auction, valid for Tuesday or Wednesday, January 21 or 22, 2025.

"Get yours NOW: https://www.axs.com/festivals/639949"

Related Stories
Sammy Hagar To Rock The Block With His Friends

Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite (2024 In Review)

Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall (2024 In Review)

Sammy Hagar Accuses Alex Van Halen Of 'Blasphemy'

Sammy Hagar Recapped The Best Of All Worlds Tour (2024 In Review)

News > Hagar

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Karyn Crisis Disabled And Disfigured After Being Medically Injured- Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Still Jam Once A Week- more

Injured Carlos Santana Postpones Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency- Neil Young To Release Lost 1977 Album- August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker'- more

Day In Country

Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour- Vanessa J. Moore Starts 2025 With 'Morning Light'- more

Day In Pop

Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' Was Most Streamed Song Of 2024- Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'- more

Reviews

Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Live: Dave Koz & Friends

Beatles Vinyl Box Set

MorleyView: Gino Vannelli

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Latest News

Sammy Hagar To Rock The Block With His Friends

Down Working On First New Album In 17 Years

Jane's Addiction Members Working On New Music Without Perry Farrell

Blacklite District Inks 7-Figure Catalog Deal

Karyn Crisis Disabled And Disfigured After Being Medically Injured

Jim Sheppard Reacts To Nevermore Reuniting Without Him

Bob Dylan Auction Coming In Wake Of 'A Complete Unknown' Film

311 To Rock Las Vegas Raiders Halftime Show