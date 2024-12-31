Sammy Hagar Accuses Alex Van Halen Of 'Blasphemy'

What Sammy Hagar intended as a celebration of his former partnership with the late Eddie Van Halen took a turn when the topic was shifted to a debate over the David Lee Roth and Hagar eras of Van Halen, with Sammy calling out Alex Van Halen for ignoring his time with the band.
The criticism comes from Alex Van Halen's recently released memoir "Brothers" which chronicles his relationship with Eddie through 1984 when David Lee Roth quit Van Halen.
Hagar shared a photo to social media of himself and Eddie going to the stage in 1991. But the fans comments went from lighthearted discussion of the era's fashion to a fan claiming "Most purists believe VH ended with [David Lee Roth's leaving the group], according to Loudwire
Sammy then responded and noted how Alex's book ignored the very successful years that the band enjoyed following Roth's departure, "It could have [ended], my friend, but instead we went on to sell over 50 million records for [a] No. 1 album [then] sold out every building and stadium in the world for a whole decade. That never happened again."
He the added, "Alex is not doing his brother's musical legacy justice by not acknowledging all the No. 1 albums and some great music Eddie and I wrote together - not Alex - but Eddie and I wrote together. To not acknowledge [those] 10 years of music is blasphemy to his brother's musicianship, songwriting and legacy."
