Iron Maiden icon Adrian Smith's wife Nathalie took to social media to share the tragic news that their home was destroyed in the wildfires that are raging in the Los Angeles area.
Nathalie shared a video via Instagram that included the message "we lost our house", she said in the comments, "We are safe. We have each other. We will start again. #malibustrong Thank-you for your support during these trying times."
She had previously shared two short videos from the evacuation of their Malibu neighborhood. She says in one clip that the smoke "is definitely coming towards us. . . . Now we have to go. It's just spread up here in the last few seconds. It's time to go."
Iron Maiden Paid Tribute To Paul Di'Anno (2024 In Review)
Iron Maiden Promise 1sts and Rarities On Run For Your Lives Tour
Historic Iron Maiden Venue Went Up For Emergency Sale (2024 In Review)
Late Iron Maiden Frontman Paul Di'Anno Book May Become Feature Film
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Looses Home In Los Angeles Wildfire- Steven Tyler's Healing Process Going Really Well- The Namm Show Will Go On As Planned- more
Soul Man Sam Moore Dead at 89- Billy Joel Forced To Postpone Show Due To Medical Procedure- AC/DC Birthplace Accidental Destruction In New Documentary- more
Kip Moore Previews Double Album With 'Bad Spot' Video- Ringo Starr Delivers His Country Album 'Look Up'- Maggie Rose Teams With Vince Gill- more
ROSE and Bruno Mars' APT Goes Platinum- Journey Montana Shares New Single 'Best One'- Julia Michaels Teams With Maren Morris For 'Scissors'- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Looses Home In Los Angeles Wildfire
Aerosmith Icon Steven Tyler's Vocal Injury Healing Process Going Really Well
The 2025 Namm Show Will Go On As Planned
Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach And Ephemera Deliver 'Heaven'
Sons of Silver Gear Up For Myles Kennedy Tour As New Album Arrives
Stitched Up Heart, Samantha Fish And More To Rock She Rocks Awards
Art Nation Share 'Set Me Free' Video
New Translations Stream 'Coldest Century' Video