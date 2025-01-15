.

Rock Committing Suicide Says Poison's Rikki Rockett

01-15-2025
Rock Committing Suicide Says Poison's Rikki Rockett

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has taken to social media to comment on the current state of rock and metal and how he sees it committing suicide with online outlets being a platform for negative remarks. He believes that fans can make the genres more popular again by not taking part in the criticism.

Rockett shared, "Ever wonder why Rock and Metal is now only 6% of the music market share? It's literally cannibalism! Punk rock ate itself. We did not learn. Every rock / metal outlet is jammed packed with tons and tons of negative remarks. It's quickly becoming the soundtrack of the grumpy.

I refuse to succumb to it. I will continue to make and perform music that moves the soul, the spirit or just your butt! Help dig rock and metal out of its hole and into the spotlight again. I am fortunate to be part of a big rock band that continues to draw crowds, but not all of rock is in such a position. If you don't like something, don't listen. Pretty simple. The world doesn't need 10,000 critics.

"I super appreciate all the positivity that my new side band, Rockett Mafia is receiving. Please do the same for some of the other new awesome bands out there!

"Take care of each other and keep rock alive!"

Related Stories
Rock Committing Suicide Says Poison's Rikki Rockett

Bret Michaels Wants Tour For Poison's 40th Anniversary (2024 In Review)

Poison the Well Announce 25th Anniversary Tour With Better Lovers, Glassjaw And More

Bullet For My Valentine's 'The Poison' Gets Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Pressing

Watch Lady Gaga's 'DISEASE (THE POISON LIVE)' Video

News > Poison

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rock Committing Suicide Says Poison's Rikki Rockett- Coal Chamber Cancel Fiend For The Fans Tour- Brit Floyd Celebrating 'Wish You Were Here' With Tour- more

Bon Jovi: Forever Coming In June- Nonpoint's Robb Rivera Updates Fans After Being Rushed To Hospital- Nine Inch Nails Delay Tour Announcement- more

Day In Country

Eric Church's 'Carolina' Fuels Post-Hurricane Helene TV Spot- Kenny Chesney Kicking 2025 Off With Today and The Tonight Show Appearances- more

Day In Pop

Rain 910, Rick Ross, and Ron E Share 'Often' Video- David Guetta Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'Forever Young'- Lil Baby's 'WHAM' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200- more

Reviews

5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up

Live: Burton Cummings

Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin

The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more

Live: Dave Koz & Friends

Latest News

Exodus Part Ways With Vocalist Steve 'Zetro' Souza

Rock Committing Suicide Says Poison's Rikki Rockett

Roni Lee Gives Michael Jackson's 'Dirty Diana' A Rock Makeover

Neal Francis' Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

Lockjaw 'Control The Chaos' With Upon a Burning Body's Danny Leal

Who On Earth Deliver 'Lobotomy' Video

Coal Chamber Cancel Fiend For The Fans Tour For Heath Reasons

Brit Floyd Celebrating 'Wish You Were Here' 50th Anniversary With Tour