Song Premiere: Lips Speak Louder's Spooky Girl'

We are excited to premiere "Spooky Girl", the brand new single from Nashville alt-rock duo Lips Speak Louder (Rachel Brandsness and Angie Lese) who first caught our attention last summer with their debut single "Hype".
"Spooky Girl" follows in the tradition of "Hype" and the follow-up singles "Dog Days Of Summer", and "Crush", but also kicks things up with a higher energy delivery that demonstrates why the group continues to win more fans over with each new track.
Rachel and Angie had this to say about the new song, "'Spooky Girl' is inspired by the feeling of being caught up in that thrill of 'should you or shouldn't you' when there's something that you really want that's within grasp, despite knowing it might not be in your own best interest. It is definitely the "rocker" of our songs.
"It's the first single of ours that would probably be categorized as hard or alternative rock; it's fast and kicks you in the teeth. The bridge really builds a ton of tension with the tom groove, and once the guitar solo hits, it gives fans that massive release and resolution.
"What's funny is that whenever we play this live, we always hear a few screams from the crowd once the solo hits because that release translates so well. It's a really fun song to play live!"
Check out the premiere below and find out more about the band here
