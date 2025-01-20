.

Snot Share Video Recap Of First Reunion Show

Snot triumphantly returned to action this past Friday night, January 17th, at the House of Blues' Parish Room in Anaheim, Ca and the band has shared an official video recap of the show on Instagram.

As we previously reported, Snot revealed the identity of their mystery singer during the first show of their reunion on Friday night (January 17th) at the Parish room at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca.

Guitarists Mikey Doling and Sonny Mayo, bassist John "Tumor" Fahnestock, and drummer Jamie Miller took the stage with their brand new frontman Andy Knapp of Stronger Than Machines fame.

The band livestreamed the performance from their Instagram account.


