Snot Reveal Identity Of Mystery Singer

Snot revealed the identity of their mystery singer during the first show of their reunion on Friday night (January 17th) at the Parish room at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca.
Guitarists Mikey Doling and Sonny Mayo, bassist John "Tumor" Fahnestock, and drummer Jamie Miller took the stage with their brand new frontman Andy Knapp of Stronger Than Machines fame.
The band livestreamed the performance from their Instagram account and will hitting the stage tonight in San Diego at Brick By Brick for the next show of their reunion.
See their upcoming dates and the livestream and watch additional fan filmed footage from the House Of Blues show below:
01/18 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
02/08 Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO
04/25 Denver, CO @ HQ
04/26 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
05/18 Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
07/18 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop (feat. The Union Underground)
07-19/20 Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
08/08-10 Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz
08/14-17 Carhaix, FR @ Motocultor Festival
