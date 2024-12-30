Snot Tease Mystery Singer With New Video

Snot are gearing up for a series of reunion shows early next year and John "Tumor" Fahnestock has taken to social media to tease the identity of their mystery vocalist with a video from their second day of rehearsals.

The lineup for the upcoming shows will feature the mystery singer along with guitarists Mikey Doling and Sonny Mayo, bassist John "Tumor" Fahnestock, and drummer Jamie Miller.

The group previously teased the new vocalist with a Facebook post on December 28th featuring the core members with the vocalist seen with his back to the camera wearing a Jack Daniel's hat.

They will be returning to the stage on January 17th at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca followed by shows in San Diego, their hometown of Santa Barbara, and Colorado Springs.

Fans will also be able to catch the band at Welcome To Rockville in May, followed by some music festivals in Europe next summer.

