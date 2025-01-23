Singled Out: Silos' 'Save Tonight' (Eagle Eye Cherry)

Silos just released their take on Eagle Eye Cherry's "Save Tonight" from their forthcoming album "APOCALIPS" (out Feb 21) and to celebrate we asked Ray Garrison about the cover and what inspired them to do it. Here is the story:

Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace asked me what I thought about doing a cover of this song "Save Tonight" by Eagle Eye Cherry. At first I kinda laughed at the idea, but knowing me, I LOVE flipping other songs into a completely new musical perspective. I knew I wanted to make it darker and heavier, so I started with changing the chords and trying to find the right chords that make the song sound minor instead of major. Eventually I came up with the really simple acoustic riff and chord changes supported by a fat 808 and I was off to the races!

The next problem I had was making the chorus still feel huge and epic but also dark. After several chord progressions and grooves, I landed on a couple combinations that I liked. The chord progression of the third chorus was originally the chord progression of every chord, but it wasn't starting on the root chord. To the suggestion of Neil, I made the first 2 choruses start with the root chord and saved the other chord progression as a musical "gift" (as Howard Benson would say) on the last chorus.

Once I finished the chorus, I moved on to the bridge. Again the bridge was very poppy, and I decided to go the opposite way and make it as heavy as possible. One other part of the song I really like is the post chorus keyboard shredding part. I made that melody with this really cool plugin arcade that lets you sample different things together, and combine/wrap/mutilate sounds. In addition to the really cool keyboard guitar part in the post choruses, I would say the intro riff is my favorite part of the song. I gotta thank my friend Kevin Hissink who I collaborated a lot with on this album, for sending me the idea of this riff.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

