Silos Announce New Album With Their Take On 'Save Tonight'

(The Syn) Bridging the gap between hard rock and EDM, Silos has announced their upcoming record, APOCALIPS, due February 21 via Judge & Jury Records. The thirteen tracks on the record, painstakingly selected, reflect many important topics including his sobriety journey while other lyrics communicate falling in love so deeply.
In addition to the album announcement, the band released a performance music video for their interpretation of "Save Tonight", made popular by Swedish musician Eagle-Eye Cherry in 1997.
Silos frontman Ray Garrison, a singer, producer, beat-maker and former DJ, says the formation of Silos came together so effortlessly, they wrote an album's worth of songs in three months. The strength of Silos' first single, "If I Fall," - and other future chart-climbers like "Mind Eraser," "November," "Lighthouse" and "All My Life" - is the mercurial multi-layers of rock, EDM, pop and industrial music, reinforced by Ray's intense emotive vocals.
Garrison shares "What I loved about the electronic world was the amount of power and sound that was able to come through a speaker and how much you could feel it in your body. I want to make music with a band that is as huge as these big festival DJ songs, that have big bass and a massive sound."
Silos Recruit Shifty of CrazyTown For 'Lighthouse'
