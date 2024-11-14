.

Orianthi Premieres 'Some Kind Of Feeling' Video

11-14-2024
Orianthi Premieres 'Some Kind Of Feeling' Video

(Noble) Celebrated guitarist and singer Orianthi has premiered a music video for her new single "Some Kind of Feeling". The song will be released via Woodward Avenue Records on Friday November 15th.

"Some Kind of Feeling" is the title track single taken from the album of the same name. The highly anticipated album is set for release in 2025. With each new fiery, emotionally impactful single on Woodward Avenue Records, the great Orianthi reveals something fresh in her ever-evolving artistry - and her latest infectious, blues-inflected gem "Some Kind of Feeling," produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Journey, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin), is no exception.

But before we get to the magical illumination she reveals in the song, it's always fun, for those new to the singer, songwriter, and master electric guitarist/effortless shredder's multi-faceted musical aesthetic, to recount her many accolades and all-star associations to date. To name drop just a few, her resume includes an almost historic run of shows with Michael Jackson (hired for the London performances before his sudden death) and years-long collaborations with Alice Cooper, Dave Stewart, and Richie Sambora.

Related Stories
Orianthi Premieres 'Some Kind Of Feeling' Video

Orianthi Joins Sebastian Bach For 'Future Of Youth' Video

Rita Wilson, Orianthi, Def Leppard's Rick Allen To Play Women Who Rock Benefit

News > Orianthi

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Linkin Park Plot Massive From Zero World Tour- Motley Crue Preview Limited Edition Dr. Feelgood Box Set- Springsteen- more

Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream- Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'- more

Day In Country

Miranda Lambert Shares Humorous 'Armadillo' Lyric Video- Blake Shelton To Take Fans to 'Texas' On Jimmy Kimmel Live- more

Reviews

Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix

Get To Know... Staytus

Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition

Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston

Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago

Latest News

Shinedown, Korn, Linkin Park Lead Welcome To Rockville 2025 Lineup

Dry Kill Logic Reuniting For Festival Appearance And New Music

Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live At The Sydney Opera House With 'The Jolly Swagman' Video

InTheosis Reveal 'Iconoclast' Lyric Video

Mental Cruelty Reimagine 'Symphony of a Dying Star'

Shinedown's Eric Bass Shares Video From Debut Solo Album

Watch Epica Begin New Chapter With 'Arcana' Video

Public Image Limited Confirmed To Headline Rebellion Festival