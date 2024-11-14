Orianthi Premieres 'Some Kind Of Feeling' Video

(Noble) Celebrated guitarist and singer Orianthi has premiered a music video for her new single "Some Kind of Feeling". The song will be released via Woodward Avenue Records on Friday November 15th.

"Some Kind of Feeling" is the title track single taken from the album of the same name. The highly anticipated album is set for release in 2025. With each new fiery, emotionally impactful single on Woodward Avenue Records, the great Orianthi reveals something fresh in her ever-evolving artistry - and her latest infectious, blues-inflected gem "Some Kind of Feeling," produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Journey, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin), is no exception.

But before we get to the magical illumination she reveals in the song, it's always fun, for those new to the singer, songwriter, and master electric guitarist/effortless shredder's multi-faceted musical aesthetic, to recount her many accolades and all-star associations to date. To name drop just a few, her resume includes an almost historic run of shows with Michael Jackson (hired for the London performances before his sudden death) and years-long collaborations with Alice Cooper, Dave Stewart, and Richie Sambora.

