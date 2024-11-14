Orianthi Premieres 'Some Kind Of Feeling' Video

(Noble) Celebrated guitarist and singer Orianthi has premiered a music video for her new single "Some Kind of Feeling". The song will be released via Woodward Avenue Records on Friday November 15th.
"Some Kind of Feeling" is the title track single taken from the album of the same name. The highly anticipated album is set for release in 2025. With each new fiery, emotionally impactful single on Woodward Avenue Records, the great Orianthi reveals something fresh in her ever-evolving artistry - and her latest infectious, blues-inflected gem "Some Kind of Feeling," produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Journey, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin), is no exception.
But before we get to the magical illumination she reveals in the song, it's always fun, for those new to the singer, songwriter, and master electric guitarist/effortless shredder's multi-faceted musical aesthetic, to recount her many accolades and all-star associations to date. To name drop just a few, her resume includes an almost historic run of shows with Michael Jackson (hired for the London performances before his sudden death) and years-long collaborations with Alice Cooper, Dave Stewart, and Richie Sambora.
Orianthi Joins Sebastian Bach For 'Future Of Youth' Video
Rita Wilson, Orianthi, Def Leppard's Rick Allen To Play Women Who Rock Benefit
Linkin Park Plot Massive From Zero World Tour- Motley Crue Preview Limited Edition Dr. Feelgood Box Set- Springsteen- more
Linkin Park Doing Free Limited Livestream- Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'- more
Miranda Lambert Shares Humorous 'Armadillo' Lyric Video- Blake Shelton To Take Fans to 'Texas' On Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Shinedown, Korn, Linkin Park Lead Welcome To Rockville 2025 Lineup
Dry Kill Logic Reuniting For Festival Appearance And New Music
Tommy Emmanuel Previews Live At The Sydney Opera House With 'The Jolly Swagman' Video
InTheosis Reveal 'Iconoclast' Lyric Video
Mental Cruelty Reimagine 'Symphony of a Dying Star'
Shinedown's Eric Bass Shares Video From Debut Solo Album
Watch Epica Begin New Chapter With 'Arcana' Video
Public Image Limited Confirmed To Headline Rebellion Festival