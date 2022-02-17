.

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Announces Debut Solo Show and Single

Keavin Wiggins | 02-16-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Billy Howerdel Photo courtesy Billy Howerdel
Photo courtesy Billy Howerdel

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has announced that he will be making his debut solo performance at #Happens Las Vegas on February 23rd, followed by his debut single.

He will be joined on the special live date by Josh Freese (A Perfect Circle, Guns N' Roses, etc), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Kaela Sinclair (M83), and Kevin Maher (Fake Shark).

Howerdel will be releasing the track, entitled "Poison Flowers" on March 4th (press save here) and it will be the first single from forthcoming album.

He had this to say, "This new album was birthed while on tour with A Perfect Circle. A weird blend of confidence, vulnerability and mortality urgently compelled me to write a letter of sorts in the form of an album" Check out a teaser for the new single below:

Related Stories


A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Announces Debut Solo Show and Single

News > Billy Howerdel

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more

Foo Fighters Go Metal With March Of The Insane- Eddie Vedder Postpones Tour Dates Due To Covid- KISS- more

Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song- Jason Aldean Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour- more'

Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release- Slash Streaming Brand New Album '4' Online- more

advertisement
Reviews

Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago

Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories

Saxon - Carpe Diem

Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More