A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Announces Debut Solo Show and Single

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has announced that he will be making his debut solo performance at #Happens Las Vegas on February 23rd, followed by his debut single.
He will be joined on the special live date by Josh Freese (A Perfect Circle, Guns N' Roses, etc), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Kaela Sinclair (M83), and Kevin Maher (Fake Shark).
Howerdel will be releasing the track, entitled "Poison Flowers" on March 4th (press save here) and it will be the first single from forthcoming album.
He had this to say, "This new album was birthed while on tour with A Perfect Circle. A weird blend of confidence, vulnerability and mortality urgently compelled me to write a letter of sorts in the form of an album" Check out a teaser for the new single below:
