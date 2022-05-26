A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Shares New Song 'Selfish Hearts'

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has shared his brand new track "Selfish Hearts", as he continues to release one new song a week ahead of his new album, "What Was Normal," which will arrive on June 10th.

Billy had this to say about the song, "No matter how many different track listings I tried, 'Selfish Hearts' always felt like the right song to welcome listeners to What Normal Was. Sometimes a chord change can give me chills. 'Selfish Hearts' does that for me."

Howerdel also just revealed that VOWWS have been added as the support act for Billy's upcoming tour, which begins June 11 in Ventura, Calif. (dates below).

The five-week trek finds Howerdel joining his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan's Puscifer for two shows: June 12 at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) and July 1 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Rochester Hills, Mich). Stream the new song and see the tour dates below:

June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *

June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent

June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos

June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro

June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club

July 3 Montreal, QC Cafe Campus

July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground

July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Inside Downstairs

July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

July 17 Austin, TX Emos

July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

*-w/Puscifer - no VOWWS

