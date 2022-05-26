A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Shares New Song 'Selfish Hearts'

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has shared his brand new track "Selfish Hearts", as he continues to release one new song a week ahead of his new album, "What Was Normal," which will arrive on June 10th.
Billy had this to say about the song, "No matter how many different track listings I tried, 'Selfish Hearts' always felt like the right song to welcome listeners to What Normal Was. Sometimes a chord change can give me chills. 'Selfish Hearts' does that for me."
Howerdel also just revealed that VOWWS have been added as the support act for Billy's upcoming tour, which begins June 11 in Ventura, Calif. (dates below).
The five-week trek finds Howerdel joining his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan's Puscifer for two shows: June 12 at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) and July 1 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Rochester Hills, Mich). Stream the new song and see the tour dates below:
June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre *
June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent
June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos
June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro
June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club
July 3 Montreal, QC Cafe Campus
July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts
July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground
July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Inside Downstairs
July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
July 17 Austin, TX Emos
July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
*-w/Puscifer - no VOWWS
