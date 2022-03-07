.

A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Delivers 'Poison Flowers'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-06-2022

Billy Howerdel Single art
Single art

A Perfect Circle/Ashes Divide star Billy Howerdel has shared a brand new solo track called "Poison Flowers". The song comes from his forthcoming, as-of-yet unannounced debut solo album.

Billy self-produced the song and handled all instruments on the track with the exception of drums, which was handled by former bandmate Josh Freese (Guns N' Roses/A Perfect Circle).

Howerdel had this to say, "'Poison Flowers' began with the bass guitar part and all of the pieces flowed from there. It's a rare feeling when the process of writing blocks out all distractions.

"The upcoming songs reflect back to my earliest influences and 'Poison Flowers' leads well into the rest of the album." Stream the new track below:

News > Billy Howerdel

