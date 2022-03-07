A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Delivers 'Poison Flowers'

A Perfect Circle/Ashes Divide star Billy Howerdel has shared a brand new solo track called "Poison Flowers". The song comes from his forthcoming, as-of-yet unannounced debut solo album.
Billy self-produced the song and handled all instruments on the track with the exception of drums, which was handled by former bandmate Josh Freese (Guns N' Roses/A Perfect Circle).
Howerdel had this to say, "'Poison Flowers' began with the bass guitar part and all of the pieces flowed from there. It's a rare feeling when the process of writing blocks out all distractions.
"The upcoming songs reflect back to my earliest influences and 'Poison Flowers' leads well into the rest of the album." Stream the new track below:
A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Announces Debut Solo Show and Single
Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Summer Tour- Foo Fighters Going Down Under This Fall- ZZ Top 'Raw' Album and Tour- more
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Fleeing California- The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'- Ace Frehley- more
Shinedown Take Fans To Planet Zero With New Video- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows- Metallica- more
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song- Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization- Ghost- more
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4
Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss