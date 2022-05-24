A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Shares A Beautiful Mistake

Tour poster

(Speakeasy) A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel has revealed a third track from his eagerly-awaited solo album, What Normal Was (Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG), with the arrival of "Beautiful Mistake".

"Beautiful Mistake" is the first of three additional songs that the A Perfect Circle guitar player plans to unveil each week in the lead-up to the June 10 album release with "Selfish Hearts" debuting on May 27, and "The Same Again" arriving on June 3.

"We're often too hard on ourselves," says Howerdel in reference to the theme behind the song. "The Japanese philosophy Kintsugi, the Appreciation of Imperfection, inspired a new way for me to reflect on mistakes. Forgiving others can often be easier than forgiving ourselves."

A North American tour in support of the forthcoming album begins June 11 in Ventura, Calif. and including two dates with his APC bandmate Maynard James Keenan's Puscifer: June 12 at the Greek Theatre (Los Angeles) and July 1 at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Rochester Hills, Mich).

