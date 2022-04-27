A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Releases 'Poison Flowers' Video

Cover art

A Perfect Circle co-founder/guitarist Billy Howerdel has released a music video for his new song "Poison Flowers", which comes from his forthcoming debut solo album.

The new album will be entitled "What Normal Was", and will be hitting stores on June 10 via Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG. Billy had this to say, "This is me stepping back into my early teen self and making the record I would've made if I had the means and the knowledge when I first picked up a guitar-just in 2022.

"It's that moment as a kid when you hear a record, close your eyes, and go somewhere else. That was the time I found my lane, so to speak." Watch the video below:

