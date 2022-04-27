A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Releases 'Poison Flowers' Video

A Perfect Circle co-founder/guitarist Billy Howerdel has released a music video for his new song "Poison Flowers", which comes from his forthcoming debut solo album.
The new album will be entitled "What Normal Was", and will be hitting stores on June 10 via Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG. Billy had this to say, "This is me stepping back into my early teen self and making the record I would've made if I had the means and the knowledge when I first picked up a guitar-just in 2022.
"It's that moment as a kid when you hear a record, close your eyes, and go somewhere else. That was the time I found my lane, so to speak." Watch the video below:
A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Delivers 'Poison Flowers'
A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Announces Debut Solo Show and Single
Journey Stream You Got the Best Of Me- Alter Bridge, Halestorm and Mammoth WVH Tour- Anthrax Leads Return Of Tattoo The Earth more
Staind Announce Summer Tour- ZZ Top Share Raw Version Of La Grange- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- Iron Maiden- - more
Linkin Park Have No Future Plans Says Shinoda- Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix