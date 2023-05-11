Abigail Williams Ink Deal For New Album

Promo photo for signing via Facebook

(AR) Agonia Records is proud to welcome the American atmospheric black metal band Abigail Williams to its roster. The band is currently working on a new album, follow-up to 2019's "Walk Beyond the Dark".

"I am thrilled to announce that Abigail Williams has signed with Agonia Records for our upcoming album release," comments Ken Sorceron, the founding member and driving force behind Abigail Williams. "The team at Agonia Records has shown tremendous enthusiasm and support for our music, and we feel confident that they will help us take our music to the next level. We can't wait to unleash our new album upon the world, and we are grateful to have Agonia Records by our side for this journey."

Nearing its 20th year of existence (having been formed in 2004), Abigail Williams has upgraded its formula to a quartet, comprising Ken Sorceron (ex-Aborted, ex-The Faceless, Vale Of Pnath) on vocals and guitars, Vance Valenzuela (Vale Of Pnath) on guitars, John Porada (ex-Nachtmystium, ex-Wolvhammer) on bass and Gabe Seeber (Decrepit Birth) on drums. With Sorceron retaining his leading role, the band intends to continue its evolution and expand on its unique and intensive sound, forged throughout five studio albums, and anchored in black metal with shades of death metal & symphonic metal.

Abigail Williams' drive to create dark and powerful music debuted on the album "In the Shadow of a Thousand Suns" (2008), released on Cadlelight Records, who served as the band's label for the majority of its career (excluding 2019's "Walk Beyond the Dark", released on Blood Music). Their early style encompassed metalcore and symphonic black metal, and underwent its first overhaul in 2010, on "In the Absence of Light". The installment saw the band drift towards more traditional black metal, but it wasn't until "Becoming" (2012) the group unlocked its true potential, and laid foundations for its future sound. Through "The Accuser" (2015) and the last album, "Walk Beyond the Dark", Abigail Williams evolved significantly and dove deep into exploring new sonic perspectives, both powerful and emotionally charged.

The band is known for its intensive live act, and was last seen on stage throughout the North American Devastation of the Nation tour 2022, where it played in support of Rotting Christ and Borkanagar.

Abigail Williams has taken its name after a girl whose false accusations ignited the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. The band's logo was crafted by Christophe Szpajdel (Emperor, Moonspell, Borknagar).

