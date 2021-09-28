Swallow The Sun, Abigail Williams and Wilderun Launching Tour

Swallow The Sun will be celebrating their new album by hitting the road for their Moonflowers Tour 2021 that will feature support from Abigail Williams and Wilderun.
The band is releasing their new album "Moonflowers" on November 19th and the next night they will kick off the supporting tour in Mesa, AZ at the Nile Theater.
Wilderun will be along for the full trek, which wraps up on December 19th in West Hollywood, CA at the famed Whiskey A Go-Go. Abigail Willams will join the tour on November 24th in Houston, TX. See the dates below:
November 20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
November 21 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
November 22 - Dallas, TX - Trees
November 23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
November 24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
November 26 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
November 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
November 28 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar
November 29 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
November 30 - Brooklyn NY - The Monarch
December 1 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
December 2 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere
December 3 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
December 4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
December 5 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
December 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse
December 7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
December 8 - Madison, WI - The Crucible
December 9 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
December 10 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
December 11 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
December 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's
December 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
December 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
December 16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
December 17 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Upstairs
December 18 - Santa Ana, CA - Stages
December 19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go-Go
*no Abigail Williams
Swallow The Sun Preview New Live Album With 'Don't Fall Asleep' Video
Swallow The Sun Releasing Their First Live Album This Summer
Swallow the Sun To Stream Live Acoustic Show
Swallow The Sun Announce North American Headline Tour
Swallow The Sun Stream New Song 'Upon The Water'
Swallow The Sun Announce New Studio Album
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Alan Jackson Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition- David Lee Roth Residency- more
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show
Walkways Release 'You Found Me' Video
The Darkness Unleash 'Jussy's Girl' Video
Alan Jackson Reveals That He Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition
NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Nashville Concert
Dance Gavin Dance Cofounder Leaves Tour For Rehab
Converge Share Video Of First Track From Collaborative Album