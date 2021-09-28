.

Swallow The Sun, Abigail Williams and Wilderun Launching Tour

Michael Angulia | 09-28-2021

Swallow The Sun will be celebrating their new album by hitting the road for their Moonflowers Tour 2021 that will feature support from Abigail Williams and Wilderun.

The band is releasing their new album "Moonflowers" on November 19th and the next night they will kick off the supporting tour in Mesa, AZ at the Nile Theater.

Wilderun will be along for the full trek, which wraps up on December 19th in West Hollywood, CA at the famed Whiskey A Go-Go. Abigail Willams will join the tour on November 24th in Houston, TX. See the dates below:

November 20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
November 21 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
November 22 - Dallas, TX - Trees
November 23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
November 24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
November 26 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
November 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
November 28 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar
November 29 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
November 30 - Brooklyn NY - The Monarch
December 1 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
December 2 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere
December 3 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
December 4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
December 5 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
December 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse
December 7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
December 8 - Madison, WI - The Crucible
December 9 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
December 10 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
December 11 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
December 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's
December 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
December 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
December 16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
December 17 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Upstairs
December 18 - Santa Ana, CA - Stages
December 19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go-Go
*no Abigail Williams

