Swallow The Sun, Abigail Williams and Wilderun Launching Tour

Swallow The Sun will be celebrating their new album by hitting the road for their Moonflowers Tour 2021 that will feature support from Abigail Williams and Wilderun.

The band is releasing their new album "Moonflowers" on November 19th and the next night they will kick off the supporting tour in Mesa, AZ at the Nile Theater.

Wilderun will be along for the full trek, which wraps up on December 19th in West Hollywood, CA at the famed Whiskey A Go-Go. Abigail Willams will join the tour on November 24th in Houston, TX. See the dates below:

November 20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

November 21 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

November 22 - Dallas, TX - Trees

November 23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

November 24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

November 26 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

November 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

November 28 - Baltimore, MD - Angels Rock Bar

November 29 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

November 30 - Brooklyn NY - The Monarch

December 1 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus

December 2 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

December 3 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

December 4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

December 5 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

December 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse

December 7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

December 8 - Madison, WI - The Crucible

December 9 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

December 10 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

December 11 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

December 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's

December 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

December 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

December 16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

December 17 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Upstairs

December 18 - Santa Ana, CA - Stages

December 19 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go-Go

*no Abigail Williams

