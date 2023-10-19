Abigail Williams In The Studio Working On New Album

Photo courtesy Agonia Records

Agonia Records have shared the news that Abigail Williams are in the process of recording its new studio album that is expected to be released by the label next year.

"After two long years of contemplation, we've finally returned to the studio to revisit and refine our upcoming album," comments Ken Sorceron, founder of Abigail Williams. "The path we've walked on this creative journey has had plenty of ups and downs, but our determination to get it right has never wavered. We're aiming for a tentative release in late spring/early summer. Crafting music worth sharing has taught us that time, patience, and meticulous care are essential. We've spared no effort to ensure that this album lives up to the exceptional quality of 'Walk Beyond The Dark.' We're truly grateful for your unwavering support, and we hope you'll find it worth the wait when the album finally lands in your hands. Stay tuned for updates as we labor to bring you our most authentic work yet."

The label shared: Nearing its 20th year of existence (having been formed in 2004), Abigail Williams has upgraded its formula to a quartet, comprising Ken Sorceron (ex-Aborted, ex-The Faceless, Vale Of Pnath) on vocals and guitars, Vance Valenzuela (Vale Of Pnath) on guitars, John Porada (ex-Nachtmystium, ex-Wolvhammer) on bass and Gabe Seeber (Decrepit Birth) on drums. With Sorceron retaining his leading role, the band intends to continue its evolution and expand on its unique and intensive sound, forged throughout five studio albums, and anchored in black metal with shades of death metal & symphonic metal.

