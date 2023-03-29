AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival Announcement

Still from the teaser video

AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Iron Maiden and Tool have all taken to social media to share a teaser that they will take part in this year's Power Trip Festival this fall.

The event is expected to take place in October at the Empire Polo Club In Indio, Ca, the location of the Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals, as well as the original Desert Trip festival in 2016 that featured The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Bob Dylan, The Who and Neil Young.

Metallica, AC/DC, and Iron Maiden all shared teaser videos for the festival with the caption, "Are You Ready For a @Powertriplive?", linking to the festival's Twitter account. Ozzy shared a video with just the link and Tool shared video without a caption.

The stop-animation video shows the creation of a flyer for the event "calling all headbangers" where instruments are cut out of magazines, as well as a possible new venue "Brooke's Desert Garden Now Open". The pieces are then put together into a flyer for each artist and placed into a copy machine with the artist's logo on the front. See AC/DC's post here.

An official website has been launched by Coachella promotors Goldenvoice, that teases more details will be revealed tomorrow with the event logo with the caption "revealed 3/30". It also invites fans to sign up for a newletter and sms updates. Check out the site powertrip.live. Accounts across social media have also been created.

