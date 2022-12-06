Alberta Cross Premiere 'Mercy' Video

(BeautifulDay) Alberta Cross have released a music video for their brand new single, "Mercy", which is the first track to be taken from what will be their seventh album, due for release in 2023.
The video was filmed in black and white on Super 8 cameras in Costa Brava, Spain and directed by Luis Velasco, it finds lead singer and guitarist Petter Ericson Stakeeas a lone sailor moving across empty water and empty landscapes, in search of an image that is only the ruin of what it once was.
Dressed in black, his eyes endlessly searching beyond the horizon as the boat moves across the shimmering broad expanse. As Luis explains, "the video refers to the interaction between the particular and the universal.
"The ocean appears as the universal and the landman is on a journey to meet himself. I was influenced by 'Sea At Night' paintings by Christopher Gee, some of which are included in the video and who's paintings we used for both the single and album artwork.
"We brought in multidisciplinary artist Diego Delgado, with whom both Petter and I have collaborated with before and the video was styled by Paris based fashion designer David Miro." Watch the video below:
Alberta Cross Return With 'Mercy'
