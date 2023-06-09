alt. Release 'FRIENDINTHEDARK' Video

(Atom Splitter) Embrace the sumptuous darkness with Adelaide's alt. and their glossy new single "FRIENDINTHEDARK". The song is taken from alt.'s upcoming debut album ABEYANCE, due out on June 16 via Resist Records in Australia and SharpTone Records for the rest of the world.

"FRIENDINTHEDARK" opens with swooning sonic ink, swaying melodics and modern production while also sporadically erupting with towering soundscapes.

Showcasing the Adelaide group in a dark-pop-meets-rock hue, "FRIENDINTHEDARK" is also accompanied by a deliciously ominous new music video.

"'FRIENDINTHEDARK' came about when someone I know was auditioning for a role in a teen slasher film during COVID when everything was being filmed in Australia," shares alt. vocalist Daniel Cullen-Richards. "The idea excited me and brought to mind the movies I grew up watching as a kid like Scream, Freddy Vs Jason, and I Know What You Did Last Summer, etc. That inspired me straight away and I put myself in the slasher film and wrote the lyrics in five minutes about a character who is at threat by any of their friends to be the victim in our song."

Related Stories

Filter Announce First UK and European Tour Dates In 8 Years

Singled Out: Crystal Joilena's The High Priestess

grandma Delivers 'Painless' New Single

Jagwar Twin Releases New Single 'All My Friends'

More alt News