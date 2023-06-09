alt. Release 'FRIENDINTHEDARK' Video

(Atom Splitter) Embrace the sumptuous darkness with Adelaide's alt. and their glossy new single "FRIENDINTHEDARK". The song is taken from alt.'s upcoming debut album ABEYANCE, due out on June 16 via Resist Records in Australia and SharpTone Records for the rest of the world.
"FRIENDINTHEDARK" opens with swooning sonic ink, swaying melodics and modern production while also sporadically erupting with towering soundscapes.
Showcasing the Adelaide group in a dark-pop-meets-rock hue, "FRIENDINTHEDARK" is also accompanied by a deliciously ominous new music video.
"'FRIENDINTHEDARK' came about when someone I know was auditioning for a role in a teen slasher film during COVID when everything was being filmed in Australia," shares alt. vocalist Daniel Cullen-Richards. "The idea excited me and brought to mind the movies I grew up watching as a kid like Scream, Freddy Vs Jason, and I Know What You Did Last Summer, etc. That inspired me straight away and I put myself in the slasher film and wrote the lyrics in five minutes about a character who is at threat by any of their friends to be the victim in our song."
Filter Announce First UK and European Tour Dates In 8 Years
Singled Out: Crystal Joilena's The High Priestess
grandma Delivers 'Painless' New Single
Jagwar Twin Releases New Single 'All My Friends'
Social Distortion's Mike Ness Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Nickelback Expand Get Rollin' Tour With Brantley Gilbert- more
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode- Violent Femmes Add Fall Leg- Led Zeppelin- Iron Maiden- more
Dolly Parton Reveals Elvis Almost Sang 'I Will Always Love You'- Thomas Rhett Celebrates '20 Number Ones' with Limited Vinyl- more
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Foo Fighters Share Debut Performance Of 'Rescued'
Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Sweden Rock Festival Performance
Def Leppard Share Video Update From World Tour With Motley Crue
Saul Unleash 'Tooth And Nail' Video
Blues Traveler Announce Fall Tour
Bad Omens Share 'Just Pretend' Video
alt. Release 'FRIENDINTHEDARK' Video
Colossal Street Jam Deliver 'Seconds' Video