Ann Wilson Recruits Vince Gill For Queen Cover

(hennemusic) Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson is joined by Vince Gill for a cover of the 1975 Queen classic, "Love Of My Life", from her forthcoming album, "Fierce Bliss."
"I had the idea for the Queen song 'Love Of My Life' as a duet, so I just tried to picture who would be 'the male angel' that would sing the other part of it," explains Wilson. "I thought how great the song would be if it was stripped down and just sung with soul, and it had to be Vince Gill because he's got that voice, that soul."
"'Love of My Life' is a beautiful song about endless love," she adds. "It was my honor to duet with Vince Gill on this song; an unforgettable experience for which I'm grateful!"
The duet is the latest preview to Wilson's album ahead of its release on April 29. Read more and stream both Wilson's and Queen's versions of the song here.
