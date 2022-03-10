Ann Wilson Shares Cover Of Eurythmics Classic Missionary Man

(hennemusic) Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson is streaming a cover of the Eurythmics' 1986 classic, "Missionary Man", as the latest preview to her forthcoming album, "Fierce Bliss."
The song joins Queen's "Love Of My Life" and Robin Trowers' "Bridge Of Sighs" as one of three updated versions of vintage tracks that the Heart singer recorded for the project with her new touring band The Amazing Dawgs.
Due April 29, "Fierce Bliss" also features the lead single, "Greed", the 2021 standalone track "Black Wing", and other original tunes on the album.
Wilson is joined by some special guests on the record, including Vince Gill, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and all four members of Gov't Mule: Warren Haynes, Danny Louis, Jorgen Carlsson and Matt Abts. Stream the cover here.
