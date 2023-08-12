(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson and her backing band Tripsitter will release a new album, "Another Door", on September 29. The 11-song set sees Wilson joined by lead guitarist Ryan Wariner, bassist Tony Lucido, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and drummer Sean Lane.
"All these songs were written by me and some musicians of the finest caliber," says Wilson in a new video announcing the project. "And I think if you give it a listen, it'll blow your mind. Will you walk through the door with us?"
Wilson and the band are currently on a break from a North American tour; the series will resume in Hampton Beach, NH on August 23. Get more details and watch video of Ann announcing the album here.
Ann Wilson Of Heart Announces New Album Another Door