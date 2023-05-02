Ann Wilson of Heart Announces North American Tour

(hennemusic) Ann Wilson of Heart has announced dates for a summer tour of North America. The singer will be joined for the shows by her backing band Tripsitter, which features lead guitarist Ryan Wariner, bassist Tony Lucido, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and drummer Sean Lane.

Set to open July 7 in Toronto, ON, the two-month series scheduled to wrap up in Syracuse, NY on August 30. Wilson's most recent release is 2022's "Fierce Bliss", which included a mix of original tracks and songs originally recorded by the Eurythmics, Robin Trower, and Queen, and featured guest appearances by Vince Gill, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and all four members of Gov't Mule: Warren Haynes, Danny Louis, Jorgen Carlsson and Matt Abts.

View the tour dates, get ticket details and watch live video of Wilson performing the Heart classic "Magic Man" here.

