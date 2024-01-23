Anthrax, Kreator and Testament Announce 2024 Tour

Anthrax and Kreator have announced that they will teaming up for a co-headline tour of the UK and Europe this fall that will also feature special guest Testament.
Anthrax had this to say, "It's been about four years since we last toured the UK AND Europe, so these dates ARE LONG overdue! And what a line-up - Anthrax, Kreator and Testament - so much f**cking metal! We can't wait to bring the noise to you, and maybe surprise you with a song from our brand new album coming later this year. So get ready to rage friends, this time, we ARE coming!!
Kreator shared, "This is possibly the most irresistible thrash package ever put together, the best of the US and Europe in one night! These will be some of our biggest shows in Europe, so we are bringing a huge production and plan to tear it up every show!''
Testament added, "As 2024 kicks off, we are thrilled to announce plans to wind down the year in epic fashion: By touring with Kreator and Anthrax, two of the mightiest bands who are also great friends. Our first tour with Kreator was in 2023, and was a perfect fit. Our history with Anthrax dates all the way to our earliest years, through some of our favorite tours of the 2010s. 2024 will mark the first time all three bands tour together as a package. So join us as the heaviest sounds from Europe, the East Coast and West Coast come together to unite the world - Kreator, Anthrax & Testament!"
Tickets go on-sale on January 26th. See the dates below:
Anthrax + Kreator 2024 Tour
w/ very special guests Testament
21-Nov-2024 UK - Manchester, O2 Apollo
22-Nov-2024 UK - Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
23-Nov-2024 UK - London, Eventim Apollo
25-Nov-2024 IE - Dublin, 3 Arena
27-Nov-2024 UK - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
29-Nov-2024 FR - Paris, Zenith
30-Nov-2024 DE - Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle
01-Dec-2024 DE - Munich, Zenith
03-Dec-2024 LU - Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal
04-Dec-2024 CH - Zurich, Halle 622
06-Dec-2024 IT - Milan, Alcatraz
07-Dec-2024 DE - Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
08-Dec-2024 DE - Berlin, Verti Music Hall
10-Dec-2024 HU - Budapest, Barba Negra
11-Dec-2024 PL - Katowice, Spodek
13-Dec-2024 DE - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
14-Dec-2024 DE - Hamburg, Edel Optics Arena
15-Dec-2024 NL - Den Bosch, Mainstage
Tickets will be available from Friday January 26th @ 9am GMT
