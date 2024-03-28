Anthrax Reuniting With Dan Lilker For Upcoming Live Dates

Anthrax founding member and original bassist Dan Lilker will be making his first appearances with the band in over 40 years on their upcoming South American tour and a couple of U.S. music festival dates.

Lilker will be rejoining his former bandmates after bassist Frank Bello was forced to pull out of the shows due to personal reasons. Nuclear Blast Records sent over the following details: Lilker, who co-wrote and played on Anthrax's debut album Fistful of Metal, was also a member of Stormtroopers of Death with Charlie Benante and Scott Ian.

"I'm really looking forward to jamming with Anthrax again," said Lilker. "When we parted ways back in 1984, they told me to stick around because they might need me in 40 years."

Added the band, "We're all very excited about with playing with Danny again, and we really appreciate his filling in for Frank. It's been way too long since we played South America, so you don't want to miss these shows, they're going to be insane."

Lilker has not been idle over the past four decades, having played in a wide variety of bands. He was the bassist for the thrash/metal band Nuclear Assault and the grindcore band Brutal Truth. He also plays bass for Exit-13, Malformed Earthborn, The Ravenous, Overlord Exterminator, Venomous Concept, and more.

With Lilker on bass, dates for Anthrax's upcoming tour are as follows:

APRIL

13 MXMF The Metal Fest, Ciudad De México, Mexico

15 Cancha Diamante, San Salvador, El Salvador

17 Pepper's, San Jose, Costa Rica

19 The Metal Fest, Quito, Ecuador

21 The Metal Fest, Santiago, Chile

23 Sala de Museo, Montevideo, Uruguay

25 El Teatro Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina

28 Summer Breeze Open Air, São Paulo, Brazil

MAY

09 Welcome to Rockville, Daytona Beach, FL

17 Sonic Temple Festival, Columbus, OH

Related Stories

Anthrax, Kreator and Testament Announce 2024 Tour

Anthrax Classic 'Inside Out' Re-Imagined By Mammothor

Metallica Too Busy For Big 4 Before 2025 Says Anthrax Star - 2023 In Review

Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast

News > Anthrax