Iron Maiden Recruit Anthrax For Legacy Of The Beast

Game promo

(Cosa Nostra) Get ready to rock with Legacy of the Beast's latest collaboration, because things are about to get heavy! Iron Maiden's free-to-play mobile game has teamed up with legendary thrash/metal band Anthrax to bring you an epic new event: Among the Living.

Legacy of the Beast has already joined forces with heavy hitters like Motörhead, Disturbed and Five Finger Death Punch but this latest collaboration is sure to blow your mind. The iconic Not Man is making his way into the free-to-play game, armed and dangerous with his trusty makeshift weapon.

Inspired by Anthrax's graphic novel of the same name, the Among the Living dungeon event is a thrilling adventure that will take fans and players through the recently destroyed streets of NYC in this new week-long event. Not Man is out for revenge, and he's not alone. Eddie, the iconic mascot of Iron Maiden, is also on the scene, ready to clean up the post-apocalyptic mess.

Despite their distinctive playing styles, the relationship between Iron Maiden and Anthrax is almost as old as the bands themselves. As founding guitarist and card-carrying Iron Maiden fan club member Scott Ian will tell you, before they were 80s thrash titans, Anthrax were young Iron Maiden fans whose nascent but distinctive playing style would one day see them playing alongside their heroes on the world's most prestigious festival bills and also as direct support many times since. More than touring history though, the cast-iron link between these two iconic bands can also be seen in their enduring legacies: music that continues to electrify generation upon generation and fans that can be found in every time zone.

Get ready to rock out and take down the bad guys in this week-long event. With an inspired storyline taken straight from the lyrics and albums of Anthrax, Among the Living is sure to be an unforgettable experience for metalheads and gamers alike. So grab your phone, fire up Legacy of the Beast, and get ready to rock!

In a statement from Anthrax, the band said, "We couldn't be happier to be featured in this game. When the idea came up, we were completely taken aback by it, like, 'are you serious?' You have Eddie, one of the greatest mascots of all time, and the Not-Man. When you see the Non-Man's face, you identify it with Anthrax. The same with Eddie and Iron Maiden - it doesn't have to SAY 'Iron Maiden," it doesn't have to SAY 'Anthrax," you just put those two faces up and you KNOW it's Anthrax and Iron Maiden. Eddie and the Not-Man together, it's like Batman and Robin, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, peanut butter and jelly, it's just the greatest, and we're so happy to be part of it. The game kicks ass, and we think people are going to be so happy with it - we can't wait for it to come out."

Step into the shoes of one of the most iconic mascots in metal history and prepare for a journey like no other! In Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast, you become Eddie himself, traveling through time and space to explore a mind-bending array of worlds. With stunning 3D graphics and captivating environments, you'll feel like you're right there beside Eddie as he unleashes his special powers and abilities. From his earliest forms to his latest incarnations, Eddie is ready to take on anything the game throws at him - and so are you!

"To have Anthrax's iconic mascot Not Man and Maiden's Eddie team up for this epic in-game event, is a true celebration of Iron Maiden and Anthrax's long history collaborating as two of Metal's most influential bands" said Will Moore CEO of Navigator Games. Check out the game here and Meet Not Man below:

