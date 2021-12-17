Aretha Franklin Inspired Queen's 'Somebody To Love' 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Queen was the subject of a top 21 story from May 2021 after they revealed that their it was music legend Aretha Franklin who inspired their next hit single, "Somebody To Love".
"Freddie wanted to be Aretha Franklin," says guitarist Brian May, "you have to bear this in mind, and that explains everything. He loved Aretha. And, this was his Gospel epic. It kind of followed in the steps of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in the sense that we were building up these multiple vocal parts, but this time we were being a Gospel choir, instead of being an English choir."
"And there's me going on about Aretha Franklin, sort of made them go a bit mad," recalled Mercury, "I just wanted to write something in that kind of thing. I was sort of incentivized by the gospel approach that she had on her albums, the earlier albums."
As the group began work on what would become the lead single to their fifth album, "A Day At The Races", May shared some insight into the vibe of the sessions.
"Freddie came in very well prepared with a lot of vocal parts and we just worked our way through it," the guitarist explains. "There was a very good feeling. I always remember thinking 'yeah, this is going to be something great.'"
Reaching No. 2 on the UK charts, "Somebody To Love" was a Top 10 hit in several countries while peaking at No. 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100; meanwhile, "A Day At The Races" delivered Queen their second straight UK chart-topper while earning gold status for sales of 100,000 copies in the country. Watch the episode here.
Geoff Tate Not Interested In Reuniting With Queensryche 2021 In Review
Queen Made History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Diamond Award 2021 In Review
Queen Spotlight Roger Taylor Drum Solos On 50th Anniversary Series
Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic 2021 In Review
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Recovering From Surgery- Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $500 Million- more
Rolling Stones Had Highest Grossing Tour Of 2021- Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums- Rush- more
Gene Simmons Addresses Canceled KISS Residency- Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour- Robert Plant- more
Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition
Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers