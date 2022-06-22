Atreyu Plan Special 'Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses' Anniversary Reissues

(Atom Splitter) Atreyu have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, "Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses," with a special slate of vinyl reissues.
In addition to returning to classic black vinyl, the album (which features the singles "Ain't Love Grand" and "Lip Gloss and Black") will also be available in three collectible colorways.
These include a "smokey clear" edition, exclusive to Revolver and limited to just 200 units, as well as "clear-blue/black swirl" wax, limited to 500 units, and exclusive to Atreyu's website.
Additionally, fans can find a "sea glass clear" edition, limited to 500 units, exclusively at the Victory Records and Craft Recordings websites. All editions will be released on November 18 and are available for pre-order here.
