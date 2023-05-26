Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden

(The Syndicate) Atreyu announces Canadian dates with Iron Maiden in Calgary on September 28 at Scotiabank Saddledome, Edmonton on September 30 at Rogers Place, and Vancouver on October 2 at Rogers Arena.



The band will perform at Rocklahoma 2023 and the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in the fall ahead of the Canada dates. "Honored to share the stage again with such a legendary and incredibly entertaining band as Iron Maiden," said Atreyu. "Atreyu has always been a high-energy band live, and with our forces combined it will be one hell of a show."



Atreyu recently released The Hope of a Spark EP on April 21 via Spinefarm. The 4 tracks embody everything that the band has come to be, to mean, to represent, marking the beginning of the next chapter in the band's story, with assorted pieces of an expansive puzzle still taking shape, form, and focus .



"The overarching concept is essentially about the seasons of life," frontman, Brandon Saller explains. "Everyone goes through the same things, the ups, and downs of life. The emphasis really is the importance of at least respecting those, and finding the positives and the lessons from even your lowest moments."



The new single, "God/Devil," laments a loss of identity, self, and faith, a desperate cry for help from a higher power, when our greatest power is one we need to find within.



North American Tour Dates:

09/02 - Pyror, OK @ Rocklahoma 2023

09/07 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/28 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

09/30 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/02 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

