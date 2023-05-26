Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden

(The Syndicate) Atreyu announces Canadian dates with Iron Maiden in Calgary on September 28 at Scotiabank Saddledome, Edmonton on September 30 at Rogers Place, and Vancouver on October 2 at Rogers Arena.
The band will perform at Rocklahoma 2023 and the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in the fall ahead of the Canada dates. "Honored to share the stage again with such a legendary and incredibly entertaining band as Iron Maiden," said Atreyu. "Atreyu has always been a high-energy band live, and with our forces combined it will be one hell of a show."
Atreyu recently released The Hope of a Spark EP on April 21 via Spinefarm. The 4 tracks embody everything that the band has come to be, to mean, to represent, marking the beginning of the next chapter in the band's story, with assorted pieces of an expansive puzzle still taking shape, form, and focus .
"The overarching concept is essentially about the seasons of life," frontman, Brandon Saller explains. "Everyone goes through the same things, the ups, and downs of life. The emphasis really is the importance of at least respecting those, and finding the positives and the lessons from even your lowest moments."
The new single, "God/Devil," laments a loss of identity, self, and faith, a desperate cry for help from a higher power, when our greatest power is one we need to find within.
North American Tour Dates:
09/02 - Pyror, OK @ Rocklahoma 2023
09/07 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
09/28 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
09/30 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/02 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Atreyu Release 'God - Devil' Video
Atreyu Deliver The Hope of a Spark
Atreyu Release 'Watch Me Burn' Video and Announce EP
Atreyu Take A Swim With 'Drowning' Video
Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris- Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch- more
Foo Fighters Recruit Violet Grohl For 'Show Me How'- blessthefall 'Wake the Dead' With New Video- Depeche Mode- more
Lonestar Reimagine 'I'm Already There' For Memorial Day- Ian Flanigan Helps Tribute Blake Shelton On Final The Voice Episode- more
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch
Motley Crue Stream Video Recap Of Sheffield Concert
Royal Blood Share 'Mountains At Midnight' Video To Announce New Album
Triumph Stream Video Of Full 1983 US Festival Performance
Tesla Stream 'Full Throttle Live' Album
Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden