Atreyu Announce New EP With 'Gone' Video

EP cover

(The Syndicate) Atreyu announces The Moment You Find Your Flame EP due August 18 via Spinefarm, hot on the heels of the recent EP, The Hope Of A Spark. Inspired initially by ideas brought by guitarist Dan Jacobs, the lead single "Gone" is an arena-ready rock anthem that yearns for a lost love and laments the personal failings that brought about the relationship's demise. Live performance footage in the lyric video is credited to Christian Lawrence (@chrstnlwrnce) and Micala Austin (@micalaaustin).



Atreyu also announces The Beautiful Dark of Life album due later this year as part of the EP series delivering the final chapter of the Seasons of Life concept along the rollercoaster of human existence.

The Moment You Find Your Flame EP, produced by long-time collaborator John Feldman, reflects the struggle in recognizing one's self-worth and it touches on internal battles, self-doubt, and insecurities that can overshadow one's perception of their own abilities. The band has found its own flame, a metaphor for their soul-baring introspection and providing comfort and catharsis through music in the face of universal emotions that unite us all.



"We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be," Jacobs explains. "And together, right now, that makes us the best band we've ever been."



The EP and the band encompass five friends who came together to create music for themselves, for each other, and for the thriving community that has forged around it. They are bonds born of time, of joy and sadness, of success and hardship and most importantly, they are born of an openness that allows five unique creative personalities to unite in something far stronger and far bigger than the sum of its talented parts.



"'The Moment You Find Your Flame' is the path you've set out on to recovery. You've followed the glimmer of hope and potential, and the way forward is beginning to reveal itself. But it is still only a little flame. It needs nurturing still," said bassist/vocalist Porter McKnight.



"Everything that we have put out to this point has built up to this moment," concluded Jacobs. "Something special is happening with ATREYU right now. We can feel the creativity and collaboration when the five of us get in the studio. We can feel the confidence we all give each other when we stand on stage together. And we can see it in the audience when they're losing their minds. They're having as good a time as we are ourselves."

Related Stories

Atreyu Announce Live Dates With Iron Maiden

Atreyu Release 'God - Devil' Video

Atreyu Deliver The Hope of a Spark

Atreyu Release 'Watch Me Burn' Video and Announce EP

More Atreyu News