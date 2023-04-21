Atreyu Release 'God - Devil' Video

Album art

(The Syndicate) Atreyu shares the official music video for "God/Devil" today from their The Hope of a Spark EP out now via Spinefarm. The single, laments a loss of identity, self, and faith, a desperate cry for help from a higher power when the greatest power is already within. "'God/Devil' represents the intense feeling of hopelessness that leaves us as humans feeling so helpless and scared that we reach for anything that will help us alleviate the pain/sadness we are going through," said Atreyu. "When life shows its saddest darkest side we desperately reach for anything we can grasp to help us and 'God/Devil' is the audible version of that."



The 4-tracks embody everything that the band has come to be, to mean, to represent, marking the beginning of the next chapter in the band's story, with assorted pieces of an expansive puzzle still taking shape, form, and focus.



The opening track of the EP, "Drowning," was written as a collective effort from each band member who poured their own experiences, be it familial health problems that guitarist Dan Jacobs was shouldering to Saller's first encounters with feelings of anxiety or bassist, Porter's McKnight's long-running fight with depression, following, "Capital F," which was inspired by Saller's observations of the human plight and "Watch Me Burn" which is EP's phoenix rising from life's trial-by-fire.



Produced by long-time collaborator John Feldmann, the new music explores reflection and rumination on modern life's pressures, pleasures, and pains, with each track representing a snapshot of deeply personal, lived, and shared experiences.



"The overarching concept is essentially about the seasons of life," frontman, Brandon Saller explains. "Everyone goes through the same things, the ups, and downs of life. The emphasis really is the importance of at least respecting those, and finding the positives and the lessons from even your lowest moments."



"These songs are the culmination of our entire artistic endeavors," McKnight attests. "It's everything we've learned as humans, everything we've ingested as musicians, and everything we've experienced in this lifetime. It is ATREYU unleashed."



"Everything that we have put out to this point has built to this moment," adds, Jacobs. "Something special is happening with ATREYU right now. We can feel the creativity and collaboration when the five of us get in the studio. We can feel the confidence we all give each other when we stand onstage together. And we can see it in the audience when they're losing their minds. They're having as good a time as we are ourselves."



"It feels like the world has been catching up with the diversity of influences and sounds that we've been putting into ATREYU for some time now," Saller says. "There are no limitations, no barriers."

